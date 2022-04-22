Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $134.92 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,052,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,916,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 13.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $126.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

