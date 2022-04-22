Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 24,045 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 469.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,818. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $253.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.