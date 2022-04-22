Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 21,922 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $38,895,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 593.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $20,530,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.69. The stock had a trading volume of 419,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $239.94.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

