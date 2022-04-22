Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 3,273 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.85.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $11.71 on Friday, reaching $324.28. 1,419,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,443. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

