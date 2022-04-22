Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 6,013 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $674.90.

LRCX stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.13. 2,027,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,619. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $524.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

