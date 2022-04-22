Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 248 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOTL. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 639,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 216,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 310,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

