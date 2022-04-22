Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $9.48 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,000. Campbell Soup comprises about 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $76,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

