Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) vs. World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Head to Head Survey

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get World Acceptance alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for World Acceptance and Affirm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Acceptance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Affirm 1 6 8 0 2.47

World Acceptance presently has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.88%. Affirm has a consensus target price of $83.60, indicating a potential upside of 154.10%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than World Acceptance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Acceptance and Affirm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Acceptance $525.53 million 2.49 $88.28 million $12.48 16.00 Affirm $870.46 million 10.75 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -10.15

World Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

World Acceptance has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of World Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of World Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares World Acceptance and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Acceptance 14.30% 19.63% 7.33% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Summary

World Acceptance beats Affirm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property and auto, unemployment, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance in connection with its loans. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, such as banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 1,205 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately 29,000 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.