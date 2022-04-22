Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

AFN opened at C$40.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$45.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.37. The stock has a market cap of C$762.46 million and a P/E ratio of 81.30.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$327.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$287.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

