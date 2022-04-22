Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$77.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$89.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

