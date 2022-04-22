AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.27) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 397 ($5.17).

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 279.80 ($3.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.56. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.32) and a one year high of GBX 458 ($5.96). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 351.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

