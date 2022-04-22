Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,513,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

