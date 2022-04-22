Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AA opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $664,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

