Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $84.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.58.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

