Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Trading Down 1.7%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

