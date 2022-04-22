Algorand Market Cap Tops $4.83 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and $162.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00187951 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00039050 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.00391271 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,103,398,725 coins and its circulating supply is 6,712,753,142 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

