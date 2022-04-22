Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $740.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $676.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $383.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.39 and a 200 day moving average of $549.13. Align Technology has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after buying an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Align Technology by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

