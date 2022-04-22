Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Trading 15.3% Higher

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating) traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 300,000 shares of Alliance Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 838,860 shares in the company, valued at C$209,715.

Alliance Mining Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

