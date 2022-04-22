Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $5.83. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ATST opened at GBX 967.39 ($12.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. Alliance Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 867.84 ($11.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 964 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,001.15.

In other news, insider Dean Buckley purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.70) per share, for a total transaction of £62,930 ($81,876.14). Also, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 992 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £892.80 ($1,161.59). Insiders bought a total of 10,712 shares of company stock worth $9,910,318 in the last ninety days.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

