Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $269.72

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.72 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 255.83 ($3.33). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.37), with a volume of 1,100,803 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 304.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55.

In other news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £495.28 ($644.39). Also, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,120 ($6,661.46). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,944 shares of company stock worth $1,265,274.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

