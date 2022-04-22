Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,916 shares of company stock worth $374,851. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

