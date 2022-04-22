Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Raymond James

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.92.

ALLY opened at $43.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,916 shares of company stock valued at $374,851. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

