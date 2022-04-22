AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.68.

ALA stock opened at C$30.04 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.23 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9793497 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

