Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.79% from the stock’s current price.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.