Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASPS opened at $11.40 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

