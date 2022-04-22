Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,095.14.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,965.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,093.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,246.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 252,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $822,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

