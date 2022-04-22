AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $36.81 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after buying an additional 701,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMC Networks (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.