AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $36.81 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.88.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after buying an additional 701,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

