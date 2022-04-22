Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

AMTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $188,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 in the last ninety days. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

