Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 over the last 90 days. 17.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

