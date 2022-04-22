América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.
NYSE AMX opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
