América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

NYSE AMX opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

