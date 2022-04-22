American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.01 billion-$50.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.28 billion.

American Express stock opened at $185.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.42. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.82.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in American Express by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

