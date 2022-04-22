American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.68. Approximately 344,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 627,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$699.78 million and a PE ratio of -27.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.17.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.