American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 37.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,822. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

