American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

AMWL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

AMWL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 1,345,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,693. American Well has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $879.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $70,498.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

