AmonD Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $2,582.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.20 or 0.07414733 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,654.55 or 0.99798876 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

