Analysts Anticipate CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LAW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

LAW traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 171,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,550. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

In related news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,633.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.