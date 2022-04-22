Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $51.61. 392,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.