Analysts Anticipate Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $942.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will report $942.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $936.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $949.62 million. Tronox posted sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tronox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tronox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,610. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.