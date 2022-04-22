Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) to announce $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.47. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.57. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $140.92.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $18,388,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 71.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

