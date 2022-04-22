Analysts Expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.33). BioCardia reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

BCDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

