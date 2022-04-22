Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $10.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,683 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,548,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.38. 2,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

