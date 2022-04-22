Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $194.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.60 million and the lowest is $191.52 million. Lindsay reported sales of $161.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $713.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.54 million to $718.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $750.31 million, with estimates ranging from $739.91 million to $760.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.88. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

