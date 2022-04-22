Analysts Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.68. SLM posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 82,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.23. SLM has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,917,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SLM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,850 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in SLM by 221.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in SLM by 16.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in SLM by 87.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

