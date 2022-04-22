Analysts Expect Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Thorne HealthTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thorne HealthTech will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thorne HealthTech.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,430.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THRN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 1,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,690. Thorne HealthTech has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

