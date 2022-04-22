Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,754. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $158.25.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $68,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,208 shares of company stock worth $2,439,480. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trupanion by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Trupanion by 19.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

