Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eversource Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

