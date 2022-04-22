Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Target Price at $26.20

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

APG opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. APi Group has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in APi Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in APi Group by 1,977.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

