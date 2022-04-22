Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Target Price at $26.20

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in APi Group by 413.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in APi Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in APi Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 944.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 69,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 459,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter.

APG opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. APi Group has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

