Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Target Price at $42.17

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,559,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 242,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.