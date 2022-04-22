Analysts Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) PT at $28.60

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,146,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Covetrus by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 737,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,231,000 after buying an additional 591,380 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 479,008 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 53,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

